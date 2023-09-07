All schools, colleges and offices in Delhi will remain shut between September 8 and September 10 in view of the G20 Summit, Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi announced on Wednesday, reported The Times of India.

The decision has been taken on account of the security and traffic restrictions, Atishi said at a press conference. She clarified that the decision applies to the whole city, not just the New Delhi district, as the delegates will visit various places in the capital.

The New Delhi district, which has been designated Controlled Zone-I, will have the strictest restrictions, reported Mint.

In the controlled zone, vehicles will not be allowed. However, traffic will ply and services will not be shut down in the area enclosed by the Ring Road, or the Mahatma Gandhi Marg. This area has been designated Regulated Zone.

Traffic could also be disrupted temporarily around hotels such as the Maurya Sheraton, the Lodhi Hotel and Hyatt, where some heads of state and delegates will be staying, reported Mint.

The Delhi Police have urged residents not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path, which falls under the controlled zone, for activities such as walking and cycling.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that all stations will remain open to the public except the Supreme Court station for two days beginning Friday. The Supreme Court station is closed as it lies in the vicinity of Bharat Mandapam, a newly-constructed exhibition centre, where the summit will be held.

“However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry/exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in New Delhi district on 9th and 10th September to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations,” the metro authorities said in a statement.

Cloud kitchens and delivery services will also not be available in the New Delhi area during the summit, reported Mint. All theatres and restaurants in the controlled zone will also be shut for the duration of the G20 summit.

Essential services such as grocery stores and medical stores will remain open in the regulated zone.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the media. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said that journalists have been told to gather at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from where they will be taken to the summit, reported The Times of India.

“Media vehicles will not be allowed to enter New Delhi,” he added.

Among the heads of state who are attending the summit are French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will send his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to the event. China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang instead of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The member countries represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. They meet for an annual summit with a rotating presidency. India holds the presidency in 2023 and after the two-day meet, it will hand over the baton to Brazil.

