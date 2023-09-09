The G20 grouping on Saturday adopted the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, under which member countries committed to ensuring “strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth”.

While the declaration called on all states to refrain from using force to “seek territorial acquisition”, it did not specifically mention Russia in the context of the Ukraine war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that history has been created with the adoption of the declaration. “United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation.”

Earlier in the day, Modi announced that G20 nations have reached a consensus on the joint declaration.

“Some good news has arrived,” Modi said while addressing members of the G20 nations. “With our team’s hard work and your cooperation, a consensus has emerged on the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration.”

The prime minister then requested the leaders of the G20 to adopt the declaration.

The two-day G20 summit under India’s presidency commenced in New Delhi on Saturday morning. Leaders from the 19 largest economies of the world and the European Union are present at the summit.

PM Narendra Modi says, "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration."

The declaration

With respect to the conflict in Ukraine, the New Delhi Declaration said that all states “must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state”. It added that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.

“Today’s era must not be of war,” the document also emphasised.

G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted with the bang of the gavel!



G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted with the bang of the gavel!

Last year, during the G20 summit in Bali, a joint declaration was issued in which “most members” had condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia and China had objected to it and the declaration was issued with their objection, according to the BBC.

The New Delhi Declaration adopted on Saturday also said that all leaders of the G20 commit to implementing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Sustainable Development Goals require countries to take action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity through 17 interconnected goals. The goals, which came into effect in 2015, provide a roadmap for action to be taken by 2030.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has “consciously sought to make this G20 as inclusive and broad-based as possible”.

He noted: “It is witnessing the participation of its 20 member states, nine invitee states and 14 international organisations. It is a matter of particular satisfaction for us that the African Union is a permanent member.”