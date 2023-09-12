One person was killed and at least 10 others were injured after communal clashes erupted in Maharashtra’s Satara district following an allegedly inflammatory social media post on Sunday, reported The Indian Express.

District authorities have shut down internet services till Tuesday midnight to prevent further escalation of violence.

The person who died has been identified as Nurul Hasan Liaqat Shikalgar. He was killed on Sunday night in Pusesavali village, located around 50 kilometres from the Satara district headquarters.

“On Sunday, we hosted dinner for some guests from Miraj and Battis Shirala [villages in Sangli district],” Shikalgar’s father, Liaqat, said, according to The Indian Express. “After we saw them off, my son left for prayers. That was the last time I spoke to him.”

The social media post that triggered the violence was uploaded by two persons on Sunday afternoon, Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur Range) Sunil Phulari said.

“The two suspects were detained by the police and while they were being questioned, members of the other community reacted violently to these posts,” he said. “Around 9.30 pm on Sunday, over 150 people from this community resorted to violence in Pusesavali village. They set ablaze some two-wheelers and cars, damaged public property and assaulted some people.”

The police have registered a case pertaining to the objectionable posts. However, no details regarding the posts have been shared yet.

The police have also taken 23 suspects into custody and booked them under sections pertaining to attempt to murder, rioting, promoting enmity between two communities and destruction of public property under the Indian Penal Code, reported The Hindu.

They have also appealed to citizens not to believe rumours and not to post any inflammatory content on social media, so that law and order is not disturbed.