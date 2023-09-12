Nineteen people were killed in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents, PTI reported on Monday evening, citing the state relief commissioner’s office.

Torrential rain accompanied by heavy lightning has hit districts in the central and northwestern parts of the state since Sunday.

Two brothers identified as Kallu (13) and Avnish (17) died after the thatched roof of their house in Kannauj’s Lalkiyapur village collapsed due to overnight rains, reported The New Indian Express.

In Muzaffarnagar, a woman named Deepika died when the roof of her house collapsed while her mother-in-law sustained serious injuries.

At least four people died due to lightning.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in eastern Uttar Pradesh till September 13. The western region of the state is also likely to get showers till September 17.

In view of this, schools in Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur and Gonda have been instructed to stay shut on Tuesday.

The Nipun Assessment Test scheduled to be held on Monday and Tuesday in all government-run primary and upper primary schools has been postponed.

Chief Minister Adityanath has directed officers across the state to undertake relief measures and assess the damage to crops.

Officials have been told to keep a close watch on the rising water levels in rivers and issue alerts accordingly.

According to the relief commissioner’s office, no river is currently flowing above the danger level. But water levels in the Ganga in Bijnor and Son River in Mirzapur have been rising.

The relief commissioner also stated that teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are deployed in some villages and foodgrains are being distributed to residents.