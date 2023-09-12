All parties in the Nagaland Assembly on Monday unanimously expressed their opposition to the Uniform Civil Code and decided to pass a resolution against it.

The Central government has been preparing ground for the implementation of the code aimed at formulating a common set of personal laws for all communities. Some state governments run by the BJP have formed committees to chalk out modalities of the code.

On Monday, Kuzholuzo Nienu of the Naga People’s Front initiated the discussion on the matter in the House and said that imposing the provision “on the diverse communities across the country will be futile and counterproductive”, a press release issued by the Nagaland Assembly stated.

Nienu pointed out that Article 371(A) of the Constitution will provide an exemption to the Naga community if the Uniform Civil Code is ratified by Parliament. The provision states that no Act of Parliament would apply to Nagaland in matters relating to religious or social practices of the Naga community.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio told the House that Nagaland should be exempted from the Uniform Civil Code on account of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act. The law grants judicial, executive and legislative powers to Nagaland, as well as autonomy in land-related matters.

In July, the Mizo National Front had also threatened to sever its coalition ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party if the Uniform Civil Code is imposed in Mizoram.

The BJP claims that the aim of such uniformity is to ensure equality and justice for women in particular, who are often denied their rights in marriage, divorce and inheritance under patriarchal personal laws.

However, in the northeastern states, a uniform civil code would mean doing away with the community-specific personal laws that currently govern matters such as marriage, divorce, alimony, child custody and inheritance.

Also read: Why the Uniform Civil Code has few takers in the North East