Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Mamta Singh on Tuesday said that cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who has been accused in the murder of two Muslim men in February, has been taken into custody by a special investigation team, reported The Times of India.

However, it is not clear who has detained Manesar, the head of Hindutva group Bajrang Dal’s cow vigilante wing in Haryana.

Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar told Scroll that he can confirm that the Gurgaon Police have not detained Manesar. “You will have to wait for the answer to the question as to who has detained him,” he added.

The Rajasthan Police, however, claimed that their Haryana counterparts have detained Manesar, reported ANI.

“Haryana Police are carrying out their further procedure and our officers are in contact with them,” Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawa told the news agency. “When their procedure completes, [our] district police will begin theirs.”

A purported video of him being taken into custody was widely shared on social media.

On February 16, the charred bodies of two men named Nasir and Junaid were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani after they were abducted by cow vigilantes from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Ismail, the brother of Junaid, had alleged that the victims were taken to a police station after they were assaulted by the cow vigilantes but the police in Haryana’s Nuh district refused to take them into custody.

In May, the Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet against three persons, and kept the investigation against Manesar and 27 others pending.

Manesar was also seen making provocative speech in videos that went viral on social media in the days leading to violence in Haryana’s Nuh district last month. Six persons, including two home guards, the imam of a mosque and a Bajrang Dal member had died in the violence after communal tensions sparked off during a procession organised by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Also read: Who is Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal member alleged to be linked to the Haryana rioting?