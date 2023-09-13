A police sub-inspector was shot dead in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday.

The officer, identified as 35-year-old Onkhomang Haokip, shot in the head by a sniper around 1 pm.

According to the police, two other persons also sustained bullet wounds in the incident, reported PTI. Their identity, however, is not known yet.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, an organisation of the Kuki-Zo community, accused the Meiteis of killing Haokip.

“It was unfortunate that a respected sub-inspector, a peacekeeping force for the Hill District, was shot by Meitei militants using a sniper rifle,” said Ginza Vaulzong, the spokesperson of the organisation.

The incident comes a day after three villagers belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were killed in an ambush in the Kangchup area.

Over 200 people have been killed since the conflict broke out between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur on May 3. Nearly 60,000 persons have also been forced to flee their homes. The state has reported cases of rape and murder, and mobs have looted police armoury and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.

Opposition parties have repeatedly blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and the state government for failing to control the violence.