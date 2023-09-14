India on Wednesday urged the United States to carry out a thorough investigation after a video on social media showed a police officer laughing at the death of an Indian student after being hit by a speeding police car.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco said that reports on the case were “deeply troubling”. The mission said that it had taken up the matter with local authorities as well as senior officials in the capital city of Washington DC. The consulate general called for action against those involved and said it will closely follow up on the matter.

.. for a thorough investigation & action against those involved in this tragic case.

The Consulate & Embassy will continue to closely follow up on this matter with all concerned authorities.@IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia — India in SF (@CGISFO) September 13, 2023

On January 23, the student, 23-year-old Jahnavi Kandula, was hit by a car being driven by a police officer named Kevin Dave, who was on his way to look into a case of an overdose. The police officer was said to have been driving at 119 kilometres per hour, and Kandula was thrown over 100 feet due to the impact, according to The Seattle Times. She died later that night.

Subsequently, a drug-recognition officer named Daniel Auderer was tasked with determining whether Dave was under the influence of any intoxicating substance. He concluded that his colleague was not under the influence. He then called Mike Solan, the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, and the two spoke for about two minutes.

During the conversation, Auderer had inadvertently kept his body camera running and the footage was released on Monday. Solan is inaudible in the footage.

In a video clip that was widely shared on social media, Auderer was heard laughing about the crash and saying that Kandula had “limited value” owing to her age.

“No, it’s a regular person,” the officer continued. “Yeah, just write a cheque...eleven thousand dollars.”

Kandula, a master’s student from Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing a degree at Seattle’s Northeastern University when she was struck by the police officer.

The Seattle Police Department in a statement said that the video was identified by an employee “in the routine course of business”.

Several social media users expressed shock at the way Auderer reacted to Kandula’s death.

Everyone needs to watch this.



A Seattle cop mocks the death of a woman killed by a speeding patrol car and says she "had limited value."



Her name was Jaahnavi Kandula. She was a 23-year-old grad student raised by a single mother.



Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/9q5orIopTY — Robert Greenwald (@robertgreenwald) September 12, 2023

Everyone needs to remember the name Jaahnavi Kandula. She was a 23 year old student who was hit and killed by speeding Seattle police earlier this year. Other cops were then caught laughing about her death and calling her "limited value." She leaves behind a single mom in India pic.twitter.com/LGUGaJxi4e — Sakshi Venkatraman (@sakshi_saroja) September 13, 2023