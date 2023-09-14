The Opposition INDIA coalition on Wednesday announced that it will not send its representatives on TV debate shows hosted by news anchors perceived to be close to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal made the announcement after a meeting of the alliance’s coordination committee at the home of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

“The coordination committee authorised the sub-group on media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send the representatives,” Venugopal told reporters.

Venugopal did not name any television anchors that the INDIA alliance members would boycott.

However, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said: “I am talking particularly about godi media...There are some anchors who constantly speak against the INDIA alliance. It was decided that our representatives would not go there.”

The term “godi media”, which roughly translates to lapdog media, has been used by several Opposition leaders to refer to journalists and television channels perceived to be biased in favour of the BJP.

#WATCH | After INDIA alliance Coordination Committee meeting, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, "The issues of rising prices, corruption by BJP government & unemployment will be highlighted in Bhopal..." pic.twitter.com/BJrd3h0Dyb — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said that the media sub-group of the alliance had recommended that its leaders should not participate in shows conducted by anchors who hold “inflammatory debates”, ANI reported.

On Wednesday, Venugopal also said that the coordination committee of the Opposition alliance has decided to begin the process of determining seat-sharing among the member parties.

“The committee decided to hold joint public meetings in different parts of the country,” the Congress general secretary said. “The first public meeting will be held in Bhopal in the first week of October. We will raise the issue of rising prices, unemployment and corruption under BJP rule.”