The Tamil Nadu Police arrested former vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Tamil Nadu unit RBVS Manian on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory comments about Bhimrao Ambedkar, reported The Hindu.

The arrest came after a video on social media showed Manian alleging that Ambedkar was a mere stenographer and had nothing to do with the framing of the Constitution of India. He also claimed that former President Rajendra Prasad should have been given the credit for framing the Constitution instead of Ambedkar who was only the chairperson of the drafting committee.

“Ambedkar gave us the Constitution, only lunatics say that,” Manian alleged in the video. “They have pawned off their intelligence. All parties have pawned it off.”

He also claimed that not a single clause from Ambedkar was mentioned in the Constitution.

“All the discussions were written by a stenographer,” Manian alleged. “The stenographer typed it. Then a person had to verify if what was typed was correct. That’s the job Ambedkar had.”

After a video of Manian’s statement was shared on social media, the police registered a first information report based on the complaint of Selvam, a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionary, reported The Hindu.

Manian has been booked under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code for offences, including causing disturbance to public tranquility and creating hatred between two groups.

He was arrested from his house and has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Chennai sessions court, reported Live Law.