Private aircraft crash lands at Mumbai airport amid heavy rainfall, eight injured
The flight was operating from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai.
Eight people were injured after a private aircraft crash landed at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rainfall on Thursday.
Among those injured are two crew members and six passengers. All of them have been hospitalised, reported ANI.
In a statement, the Mumbai airport said that flight was operating from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai.
“The incident occurred at approximately 5.02 pm today,” a spokesperson of the airport said, according to The Indian Express. “There are no casualties. CSMIA [Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport] airside team is on-ground to assist with the clearance on-site.”
The runway was closed briefly and five Vistara Airlines flights were diverted after the incident.