The Supreme Court has refused to quash a first information report against the Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress secretary for his alleged remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in a “love affair” with Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of Adani Group, reported Live Law.

The UP police had booked Sachin Chaudhary in April based on a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing leader Akshit Agarwal.

The FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Agarwal stated that the prime minister is like a god to him, as well as to the people associated with the BJP. He accused Chaudhary of hurting the feelings of the people of his class, members of Hindu and other religious organisations.

Chaudhary challenged the FIR in the Allahabad High Court and stated that his words cannot and should not attract Section 153-A. He argued that the allegations are vague and that it is hard to understand how the words would disturb communal harmony.

However, the High Court dismissed his petition.

The Congress leader then filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court. But a bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said that they do not think this is a fit case for interference.

“The law enforcement agency is still investigating the alleged commission of offences, and they ought to decide on a future course of action after the completion of an investigation,” said the bench.