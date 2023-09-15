Four workers died and five were critically injured in Greater Noida on Friday after a service lift had a free fall at an under-construction group housing society, reported PTI.

The incident took place around 8.30 am at the construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society. “The service lift, which is used at construction sites, had a fall from the 14th floor height,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit told PTI.

District Magistrate Manish Verma inspected the site and said the matter is being investigated and action would be ensured against anyone found guilty.

“We will recommend financial compensation for the victims as per the law and guidelines of the Labour Code,” he told PTI. “The matter is under investigation as of now.”

The deceased workers have been identified as Bihar residents Ishtaq Ali, Arun Tanti Mandal, Vipot Mandal and Uttar Pradesh’s Aris Khan.

The injured workers have been identified as Asul Mustaqeem, Abdul Mustaqeem, Kuldeep Pal, Kaif and Arbaaz Ali, the police said.