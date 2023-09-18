Over 9,500 people have been shifted to safer locations as heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat on Sunday, leading to a flood-like situation in several villages, PTI reported.

Officials said that 207 people stranded in floodwaters were rescued from different places while 9,613 people from Narmada, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod and Panchmahal districts were relocated.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River touched its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres, following which about 10 lakh cusecs of water was released from it, reported PTI. This caused massive flooding in the low-lying areas of the Narmada district.

The district administration ordered schools and colleges to remain shut on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Further, 1 lakh 98 thousand cusecs of water was released from the Ukai Dam on the Tapi River, according to the Hindustan Times. Parts of Vadodara and Bharuch districts have also witnessed flooding near river banks. Rain-fed rivers such as Orsang, Heran, Mahi, Meshri and Panam are currently swollen.

Two battalions of the National Disaster Relief Force are deployed in Narmada, while one each is present at Panchmahal, Rajkot, Junagadh and Vadodara. The State Disaster Response Force has been pressed into service in Vadodara, Banaskantha, Bharuch and Narmada.

The rainfall also led to train traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route being halted for nearly 12 hours. The service was stopped at around 11:50 pm on Sunday after water levels in Narmada surged above the danger mark. It resumed around Monday noon.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Banaskantha, and Sabarkantha districts, predicting “isolated extremely heavy rainfall” till Tuesday morning.

An orange alert was issued for Saurashtra and Kutch. The regions are likely to see light thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain.