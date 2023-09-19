The Union Cabinet has approved a bill to reserve one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in his first address in the new Parliament building.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha later on Tuesday, according to the list of business of the Lower House.

The bill proposes to reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women. The provision will also be applicable as a sub-quota within the seats already reserved for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

Opposition parties, including the Biju Janata Dal and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, have been pushing the government to take up the bill. On Sunday, the Congress had passed a resolution on the issue during its Hyderabad Congress Working Committee meeting.

In the Lok Sabha, currently there are 78 women MPs out of 543 legislators, accounting for less than 15% of the total strength. In the Rajya Sabha, there are 24 women MPs (14%) out of its current strength of 245.

Women have less than 10% women representation in several state assemblies, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, and Gujarat.

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand have 10-12% women MLA representation. Chattisgarh has the highest women representation at 14.44%, followed by West Bengal at 13.7% and Jharkhand at 12.35%.

Several governments under Rajiv Gandhi, Deve Gowda, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh had tried to pass the bill but had faced opposition from parties in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, according to Deccan Chronicle.

Last time, the bill was introduced by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government in 2008. It was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but was not taken up in the Lok Sabha.