The Parliament proceedings on Tuesday moved to the new building during the second day of the special session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new Parliament building in May despite an Opposition boycott.

Before shifting to the new premises, members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Tuesday morning gathered for a group photograph at the inner courtyard of the old Parliament building. In a gazette notification, the government designated the new building as the Parliament House of India.

On Tuesday, the MPs, led by the prime minister, walked to the new building where proceedings will now be held.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Biral was the first person to address the legislators in the new building.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and other parliamentarians enter the New Parliament building. pic.twitter.com/kis6atj56K — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

#WATCH | Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MPs Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi and others enter the new building of the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/nFhM8BT3Eg — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

The earlier Parliament House was completed in 1927 and is now 96 years old. Modi announced on Tuesday that the old building will be called the Constitution House, or Samvidhan Sadan, reported NDTV.

On Monday, the prime minister in an hour-long speech in Lok Sabha said that leaving the old Parliament was an “emotional moment” as the building was filled with bittersweet memories.

“We may go to the new building, but the old building will also inspire generations to come,” Modi said

He said that the shift was an important chapter of India’s journey. “Post-Independence, many expressed doubts about the country’s success,” Modi added. “But the power of this Parliament proved naysayers wrong.”

He paid tributes to “every brick” of the old building and said the MPs will enter the new building with “new hope and confidence”.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/KI5hfWRds2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2023

Some Opposition leaders shared their memories of the old building and took a swipe at the Modi government. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remembered former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, saying that he tirelessly heard the Opposition and never mocked or deflected their questions.

“Even the Speaker’s bell would ring for Jawaharlal Nehru when he exceeded his time limit while making speeches in the Parliament, this shows that no one is beyond Parliament, that was Nehru’s contribution to the development of Parliamentary democracy in India,” he added.

Modi’s speech on Monday marked the start of a five-day special session called by the government. The Centre, however, has not disclosed all the business that would be taken up during the week. Several Opposition leaders have questioned the government’s “secrecy” about the session’s agenda.

The legislative business was made public last week, but with the caveat that the list was not exhaustive.

One of the bills mentioned in the legislative business aimed to constitute a selection committee for the appointment of the election commissioners. However, news reports on Monday said that the bill had been taken off the agenda.

Opposition parties have objected to the bill that proposed setting up a panel consisting of the prime minister, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Union cabinet minister nominated by the prime minister. They have described it as “undemocratic” and argued that it will reduce the independence of the Election Commission.