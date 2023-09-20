Canada on Tuesday asked its citizens travelling to India to “exercise a high degree of caution” in an updated travel advisory. The development came amid rising tensions between the two countries over Ottawa’s accusations that New Delhi may have been involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil.

India has rejected the charges as “absurd and motivated”. It also expelled a Canadian diplomat, a tit-for-tat move after Canada expelled an official of the Indian foreign intelligence service.

In the fresh travel advisory on India, the Canadian government cautioned its citizens against “threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country”. The advisory categorically warned against traveling to Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and violence-hit Manipur.

“The security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is tense,” it said. “There are high risks of violent protests, civil unrest and acts of terrorism and militancy.”

For the North East, the advisory warned that several extremist and insurgent groups were active and regularly target government officials and security forces. “Violent demonstrations have been taking place in Manipur since May 3, 2023, resulting in casualties ,” the advisory said. “Protests have led to disruptions to traffic and public transportation.”

The advisory was updated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that Canada was not trying to provoke India by suggesting it was linked to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was shot dead in June in Surrey, outside Vancouver.

“We are simply laying out the facts as we understand them,” he added. “For Canada, as I said yesterday, we’re going to remain calm. We’re going to remain grounded in our democratic principles and values, and we’re going to follow the evidence and make sure that the work is done to hold people to account.”

Trudeau added the Indian government needs to deal with the case with the “utmost seriousness” as Canada wants answers.

#WATCH | Ottawa: Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau says, "The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate, we are simply laying out the facts as we understand them and we want to… pic.twitter.com/NyJbdxVJm6 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

Canada has not yet made public any evidence of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s death after Trudeau on Monday said in the Canadian parliament that his country’s security agencies were actively pursuing “credible allegations” tying New Delhi’s agents to the shooting.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau added. “It’s contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open and democratic societies conduct themselves.”

Nijjar was the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force, which is designated a terrorist outfit in India. He was among India’s most wanted persons and one of three Khalistan supporters who have died overseas in unusual circumstances in recent months.

On May 6, Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore. He had escaped to Pakistan in 1995.

On June 15, Avtar Singh Khanda, a member of the Khalistan Liberation Force, died at a hospital in the United Kingdom’s Birmingham. While some news reports suggest that Khanda was terminally ill with blood cancer and died of the prolonged illness, Khanda’s supporters allege that had been poisoned.