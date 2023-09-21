The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday suspended Air India’s flight safety chief for one month after it found lapses during a surveillance, reported The Indian Express.

The surveillance in areas of internal audit, accident prevention work and availability of required technical manpower had been conducted on July 25 and July 26, the aviation regulator said in a statement.

“The DGCA surveillance found deficiencies in the accident prevention work carried out by the organization and the availability of the requisite technical manpower as required in the approved Flight Safety Manual and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements,” the statement said.

The regulator also said that it found Air India to have conducted some internal audits in a “perfunctory manner and not as per the regulatory requirements”. The airline has been directed not to assign the auditor involved in the “perfunctory inspections” for further audits, surveillance and spot checks.