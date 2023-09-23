Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday wrote to Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, complaining about political sloganeering in the visitor’s gallery of Parliament, reported The Times of India.

Chaturvedi said the fact that 50 people were able to shout slogans is a matter of grave concern. The Rajya Sabha MP urged Dhankhar to take action against the legislators involved in the incident that took place on Thursday.

“In response to this serious breach, members from the Opposition parties walked out in protest,” she wrote.

#ShivSena (UBT) MP #PriyankaChaturvedi writes to the Chairman of the #RajyaSabha requesting urgent action against political sloganeering by visitors in the House gallery on September 21. pic.twitter.com/AkHruo0jdr — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) September 23, 2023

Chaturvedi pointed out that such actions violate Rule 264 of the Rules and Procedures and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha. “The incident in question not only caused a commotion but also raised serious questions about the enforcement of rules and regulations within the esteemed House,” she said.

Rule 264 states: “The admission of strangers during the sittings of the council to those portions of the council which are not reserved for the exclusive use of members shall be regulated in accordance with orders made by the chairman.”

Chaturvedi said that the members of the House should know that they are responsible for any “untoward or undesirable thing” happening in the galleries due to the people who have been given admission to Parliament at the request of the legislators.

“It is imperative that the incident be thoroughly investigated to identify how such a breach of security and decorum was possible within the confines of the Rajya Sabha,” she added.