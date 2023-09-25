Two persons died and two others lost their vision in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district in a suspected case of poisoning due to spurious liquor, PTI reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in the district’s Qazi Mohammadpur police station area. Those who died have been identified as Umesh Sah and Pappu Ram.

Their families said that the two men came home drunk three days ago and fell ill. Their condition deteriorated despite treatment, according to the police. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and its report is awaited.

“Two others, Dharmendra Ram and Raju Ram, both residents of the same locality, reported loss of eyesight,” Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Dixit told PTI. “Dharmendra Ram told the police that they had purchased liquor from Shivchandra Paswan, whose family is involved in the illegal trade.”

The police said that while Paswan is absconding, his wife and daughter have been taken into custody.

The sale and consumption of alcohol has been banned in Bihar since April 2016. However, instances of residents dying and falling ill due to spurious liquor are often reported from the state.

In December, 38 persons had died in the Saran district after they had consumed spurious liquor. Since the state banned alcohol, 20 major incidents of hooch have killed over 200 persons, according to The New Indian Express.

