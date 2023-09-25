The Uttar Pradesh Police have recovered the body of a 25-year-old man from the official residence of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Lucknow, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

The man has been identified as Shreshta Tiwari, a member of the media team of the MLA, Yogesh Shukla. While media reports said that Tiwari was suspected to have died by suicide, the police have not recovered a suicide note.

On September 23, a relative of Tiwari had informed the police that he had called him saying that he was going to kill himself, the police.

“On getting the information, a police team rushed to the MLA’s flat and found its door locked from the inside,” an unidentified police official told The Indian Express. “Despite several knocks, when no one responded, the police broke in and found his body. It was sent for an autopsy.”

Tiwari hailed from the Barabanki district’s Haidergarh area and had been staying on rent at Lucknow.

The police are carrying out investigations to ascertain the possible cause of his death.