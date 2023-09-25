The southwest monsoon on Monday started withdrawing from parts of southwest Rajasthan, more than a week later than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

This marks the 13th consecutive delay in monsoon withdrawal, PTI reported.

The monsoon, which is critical for India’s farm output, generally begins in June and starts to retreat by September 17. There is a 6% rainfall deficiency across the country this time.

The India Meteorological Department announces the withdrawal of the monsoon based on three factors: no rainfall activity over the region for five continuous days, a considerable reduction in moisture content and an anticyclonic circulation in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

The average rainfall in India in August was the lowest since 1901 due to the El Nino weather pattern and unfavourable conditions in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, among other reasons.

However, the rainfall in September has been 27% more than what’s normal for the month, The Hindu reported.