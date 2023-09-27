A 12-year-old girl who had been raped and was bleeding was seen in a CCTV footage seeking help by going door-to-door only partially clothed in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, NDTV reported on Wednesday. The video showed that no one came for her help and one man shooed her away.

The police found the girl at an ashram on Monday evening and took her to a hospital, reported The Indian Express. She is undergoing treatment and is now said to be out of danger.

“The medical examination has confirmed rape,” said Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma, reported The Indian Express. “We have formed a Special Investigation Team and are closely following this. We appeal to the people to inform the police if they get any information.”

The police said that the girl has not been able to coherently tell her name and address. They were examining CCTV footage to find out how and where she had been assaulted.

“The girl was not able to tell us exactly where she is from,” Sharma said, reported NDTV. “But her accent suggests she is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.”

The police have registered a case of rape against unidentified accused and invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police are trying to track the girl’s family.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore financial assistance for the girl and the strictest punishment for the accused persons.

“The history of such brutal incidents in the state shows that the rule of law has ended in Madhya Pradesh,” Nath tweeted. “Despite having a chief minister, Madhya Pradesh has become without a Chief Minister. The criminal is ruthless and the public is troubled.”

National Crime Records Bureau data shows that Madhya Pradesh has reported the most incidents of rapes in the country in 2021 at 6,462, reported NDTV. Out of them, over 50% were crimes against minors.