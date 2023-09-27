A 26-year-old man died on Thursday he was beaten up by a mob on the suspicion of theft in Delhi, the police said.

The man, Isaar Ahmed, was a resident of Northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area. On Tuesday evening, he was tied to a pole and beaten with sticks in the Nand Nagri area.

Videos of the incident showed a group of men taking turns to assault him. Ahmed was seen crying in pain and pleading with them to stop beating him.

The man’s father Abdul Wahid said that his neighbour later brought him home on a rickshaw. Ahmed identified the assailants as a group of boys who lived near Sunder Nagri’s G4 block, the police said.

The 26-year-old succumbed to his injuries around 7 pm on Tuesday.

Ahmed’s family alleged that he was beaten after he ate prasad, or offerings to a Hindu deity, at a religious event, according to The Observer Post.

The police, however, denied that there was any communal angle to the assault, NDTV reported. Unidentified officials told the channel that as per initial investigations, there were both Hindus and Muslims among the men who attacked Ahmed.

The police have filed a case of murder and are trying to trace the accused persons.