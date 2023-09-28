The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri as its poll in-charge for Rajasthan’s Tonk district, days after he had launched a communal tirade against a Muslim legislator in Parliament, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

During a debate on the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission in the Lok Sabha on September 21, Bidhuri had called Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Danish Ali “mullah terrorist”, “pimp” and “katwa”, a slur used for circumcised Muslims.

BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri made in charge of Tonk in Rajasthan. This is Sachin Pilot’s seat. pic.twitter.com/LCCzlj9jUN — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) September 27, 2023

Several Opposition parties sought action against the BJP MP from South Delhi, saying that his remarks amount to hate speech. Bidhuri was also warned of strict action by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if he repeated such behaviour. The BJP also reportedly served a show cause notice to Bhiduri, asking him to explain his remarks.

On Wednesday, BJP’s Tonk President Rajendra Parana said that Bidhuri was appointed as poll in-charge of the district on September 26. “He then came straight to Tonk and was here till about 10 am Wednesday morning,” Parana added.

Bidhuri also shared photographs of meetings with state president CP Joshi and others at the state office in Jaipur on X, previously known as Twitter.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that the BJP has “rewarded” Bidhuri for attacking Ali in Parliament.

“BJP rewards ‘hate’,” Sibal wrote on X. “...Muslim population in Tonk [is] 29.25%. Symbolises ‘hate’ for political dividends.”

BJP rewards “hate”



Bidhuri rewarded for attacking Danish Ali (BSP) for the unspeakable words he used in the Special Session of Parliament



Made BJP incharge of Tonk District in Rajasthan



Muslim population in Tonk 29.25%



Symbolises “hate” for political dividends ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) September 28, 2023

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra asked how a person who had been issued a show cause notice could be given a new role by the BJP.

“Narendra Modi ji – is this your sneha yatra for minorities, your love outreach?” she asked.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote that BJP’s slogan “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas” is hollow.

Also read: Ramesh Bidhuri and the descent of India