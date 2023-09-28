Amid a fresh round of violence in Manipur, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday repatriated Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal to the northeastern state, NDTV reported.

Balwal is a 2012-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Manipur cadre.

Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since early May, saw renewed violence this week after the state government said that two students who went missing in July have been murdered.

Hijam Linthoingambi (17) and Phijam Hemjit (20) are suspected to have been killed by Kuki militants, according to the Imphal police. Their last location was traced to a tourist spot in the Churachandpur district on July 6.

As photos of their dead bodies went viral on social media, protests were held in several parts of the Imphal Valley. Over 50 students were injured in Imphal on Wednesday during a clash between security forces and Meitei students.

The police also said that the protestors attacked the home of a political leader, assaulted a policeman, snatched his weapon and torched a police vehicle on Wednesday, The Hindu reported.

“Miscreants in crowd used iron pieces and stones against security forces,” the police said in a statement, according to the newspaper. “In retaliation, security forces used minimum force to disperse the congregation and fired some tear gas shells in which some people got injured.”

The statement was issued following allegations that the security forces used pellet guns to disperse the protestors. The police have denied these allegations and said that officials are conducting combing operations to take the miscreants into custody and recover looted weapons from them.

Mobile internet services, which had been restored just days ago after nearly five months, was suspended again on Tuesday amid protests by Meiteis in the Valley areas.

The inquiry into the murder of the two students has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Since the conflict broke out between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur on May 3, the state has recorded over 200 deaths. Nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes. The state has reported cases of rape and murder, and mobs have looted police armoury and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.