The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Thursday arrested an autorickshaw driver for the rape of a 12-year-old girl who was seen in a CCTV footage seeking help by going door-to-door only partially clothed, The Indian Express reported.

The assault came to light on Wednesday after the video was widely shared on social media. It showed that no one helped her and one man even shooed her away. The girl has been admitted to a hospital in Indore and her condition is improving, according to PTI. However, the police have not yet been able to record her statement.

On Thursday, the police took the 24-year-old autorickshaw driver named Bharat Soni to the crime spot in order to recreate the incident. Soni tried to escape but policemen chased and got hold of him, Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma told reporters.

#WATCH | Inspector Ajay Kumar says, "Today, we reached the spot to recreate the scene of crime and recover the clothes worn by the girl. Sensing an opportunity, Bharat Soni tried to escape. Police personnel chased him and caught him. During this, he fell on the cement road and… https://t.co/2DzRgSaijM pic.twitter.com/QA3K19yaap — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

In the past, Soni has been named in two cases in which he had been charged for offences such as rash driving, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, among others.

In the rape case, the police said that the girl was walking alone when Soni forcefully picked her up and assaulted her. A second autorickshaw driver, who had given the girl a ride after she was raped has been booked for not reporting the matter, The Indian Express reported.

The Ujjain Police have also identified the girl’s grandfather who had filed a missing complaint in Satna district on September 25. The grandfather had complained that the girl went missing on September 24 when she left home to graze goats owned by the family.