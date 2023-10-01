Oil marketing companies increased the price of the 19 kilograms commercial liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, cylinder by Rs 209 on Sunday, PTI reported. The cost of the 14 kilograms domestic LPG cylinder has been kept unchanged.

The price of aviation turbine fuel, or ATF, was also increased by Rs 5,779.84 per kilolitre. The fuel will now cost Rs Rs 118,199.17 per kilolitre in Delhi. This was the fourth straight hike in the price of ATF, which in turn is a major component in pricing of flight tickets.

As for the commercial LPG prices, a 19 kilogram cylinder will cost Rs 1,731.50 in Delhi after the hike on Sunday, according to rates shown on the website of Indian Oil Corporation. The price will be Rs 1,839.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,684 in Mumbai and Rs 1,898 in Chennai.

Prices of LPG cylinders and all fuels are regulated by oil marketing companies. Despite this, the Union government had claimed credit when the price of domestic cylinders were slashed by Rs 200 in August. Union minister Anurag Thakur had described the move as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gift to his sisters on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had taken a jibe saying that voters could expect more such gifts in the months leading to Assembly elections in five states which are expected to take place in November and December.

Even as oil marketing companies regulate fuel costs, it has been seen multiple times in the past that prices have been kept on hold for several months ahead of elections, but hiked immediately after they conclude.