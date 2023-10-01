A day after a group of men disrupted two Indian diplomats’ visit to a gurdwara in Scotland, the gurdwara said on Saturday that it strongly condemns their “disorderly behaviour”, The Hindu reported.

On Friday, Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami and Consul General Bijay Selvaraj went on a personal visit to the gurdwara in Glasgow, facilitated by a member of the Scottish parliament.

However, their visit was disrupted by three men. A video of the incident showed Doraiswami leaving the gurdwara compound for his car, afte which two men tried to open the vehicle’s door. They were stopped by another person there.

“Certain unknown individuals from outside the Glasgow area attempted to disrupt the visit, following which the visiting party decided to leave the premises,” the Glasgow Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib Sikh Sabha said on Saturday. “After the departure of the visitors, these unruly individuals continued to disturb the gurdwara congregation. Police Scotland was in attendance thereafter and have taken cognisance of the matter.”

It added: “The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith.”

An incident occurred on 29 September 2023 at #GlasgowGurdwara where the Indian High Commissioner was on a personal visit, facilitated by a member of Scottish Parliament.



The Indian High Commission in London has described the incident as “disgraceful”. It also said on Saturday that the three men who were involved in the incident were “non-local extremists”.

Friday’s incident came amid growing diplomatic strife between Canada and India. On September 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told his country’s parliament that security agencies had been pursuing “credible allegations” about the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Canadian citizen who supported the creation of a separate state for Sikhs.

Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force chief, had been shot dead in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Surrey near Vancouver, on June 18. The Khalistan Tiger Force has been designated a terrorist outfit in India.

India, on its part, has called Trudeau’s allegations “absurd” and indefinitely suspended visa services in Canada last week citing security threats to its officials. New Delhi also said that Ottawa needed to look into its growing reputation as a “safe haven” to terrorists, extremists and those involved in organised crime.