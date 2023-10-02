Two doctors from a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district have been booked after a 17-year-old girl died outside the medical facility, PTI reported on Sunday.

A first information report was registered against doctors Ravi Yadav and Nivita of Radha Swami Hospital on Saturday under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), said Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar.

The girl, a Class 12 student named Bharti, was admitted to the hospital on September 26 with high fever. Her family alleged that two days later, hospital staff members brought her out and then fled instead of making arrangements to take her to another hospital. The family also claimed that the girl was given incorrect treatment at the medical facility.

Bharti’s cousin Praveen Yadav said her condition had begun to deteriorate a day after she was admitted to the hospital. “Bharti’s aunt Manisha, who was attending her, told us that Bharti’s condition deteriorated soon after hospital staff administered her an injection,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

Praveen Yadav said the 17-year-old was referred to another hospital, but before the family could arrange a vehicle, hospital staff members dumped her on her father’s motorcycle, after which she died.

Mainpuri Chief Medical Officer RC Gupta said that immediately after he came to know about the matter, he sent the deputy chief medical officer to verify information about the case. “Based on the preliminary inquiry, the hospital has been sealed and its license suspended,” he said. “A two-member committee has been formed to look into the allegation.”

Gupta said that the committee would look into the treatment that the girl was administered.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who handles the state’s health department, said on Thursday that he has taken notice of the matter and ordered action against the private hospital.

“Such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Pathak said on X, formerly Twitter. “Strictest action will be taken against the culprits.”