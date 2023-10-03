The Delhi Police on Tuesday morning raided several journalists in connection with an investigation into the funding of news website Newsclick, NDTV reported.

Among those who were reportedly raided were the website’s editor, Prabir Purkayastha, journalists Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty and Bhasha Singh, and satirist Sanjay Rajaura.

Sharma confirmed the development on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said that the police were taking away their phone and laptop. Singh also said that the police seized her phone.

Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone... — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) October 3, 2023

Finally last tweet from this phone. Delhi police seizure my phone. — bhasha singh (@Bhashak) October 3, 2023

Searches are also reportedly underway at Newsclick’s office in Delhi. In all, raids are underway at more than 30 locations, according to ANI.

An official at the Delhi Police’s Special Cell told Scroll that he would not be able to comment.

On August 5, The New York Times published a report claiming that NewsClick had received funds from a network centred around American millionaire Neville Roy Singham to spread “Chinese propaganda” around the world.

The report claimed that Singham worked closely with the “Chinese government media machine” and promoted its point of view in various countries.

At the time, Purkayastha had, however, told Scroll that the allegations about the organisation functioning as a mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China are false.

In 2021, the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing filed a case against Newsclick, alleging that Newsclick received foreign direct investment from the United States-based company. The police alleged that the company that runs the news website received foreign investment by “greatly overvaluing the shares of the company to avoid the alleged cap of 26 per cent of FDI in a digital news website”, The Indian Express reported.

The Enforcement Directorate had raided NewsClick in connection with a related case of alleged money-laundering case.

The matter is now in court.