Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that over 1,000 more persons have been arrested in cases allegedly related to child marriages in Assam.

Grooms and their family members allegedly involved in child marriage had been arrested, Barpeta Superintendent of Police Amitabh Sinha told Scroll. About 150 people had been arrested by Barpeta police since Monday evening, Sinha added.

The number now stands at 1,039. https://t.co/RTAOh3slWj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 3, 2023

This is not the first such exercise this year. On September 11, the state government informed the Legislative Assembly that 3,907 people had been arrested since February in the first round of the crackdown against child marriages. Of these, 3,319 arrests were made under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

In January, Sarma had announced that the Assam government was launching a state-wide drive against child marriage and will book men marrying girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and those marrying girls aged 14 to 18 under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

In February, he said that 4,004 cases had been registered in the state, adding that the main targets of the authorities will be the “mullahs, kazis and pujaris” who encourage child marriages.

Consequently, the Gauhati High Court observed that police action was causing havoc in the state. The court made the observation while granting anticipatory bail in four separate cases of child marriage, noting that charges under the POCSO Act may not be justified.

The arrests made earlier this year had also triggered protests by women who opposed the filing of criminal cases against their family members. Hundreds of women had gathered outside police stations across the state in February to protest the state government’s action.

The police had baton-charged the protestors in Dhubri’s Tamarhat police station and used teargas to disperse them. “I am worried about how I’m going to look after my child,” an unidentified woman, carrying a three-month-old infant, told The Indian Express in February. “My husband worked as a farm labourer. I ran away from home to get married so I don’t have any other support. As of now, I don’t have a single rupee with me.”

In Golakganj police station in Dhubri, a 23-year-old woman protested against her husband’s arrest and threatened to die by suicide if he and her father were not released.

In September, Sarma said that the state police would arrest 2,000 to 3,000 more men. “I was waiting for the G20 to end,” said the chief minister. “Now in the next 10 days, I will arrest 2,000-3,000 men for child marriage. Because we have to eradicate [child marriage]. A law has been enacted saying that this should not happen. And if it continues to happen, daughters from a particular group will never progress. They will keep becoming victims of exploitation.”

He had added that the crackdown on child marriage will continue till 2026 when the next Assembly elections are due in Assam.

Although Sarma claimed that no particular community would be targeted in the crackdowns, police data seen by Scroll showed that districts with high Muslim populations have seen more arrests than others.

