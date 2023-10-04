Flash flood in northern Sikkim; 23 army personnel missing
Twenty-three Indian Army personnel went missing on Wednesday after a flash flood in the Teesta river in northern Sikkim’s Lachen valley, PTI reported.
The flash flood, which began around 1.30 am, was triggered by a cloud burst over the Lhonak Lake, PTI reported citing officials. However, East Mojo reported that the flooding was caused by a glacial lake outburst.
The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15 to 20 feet high downstream, PTI cited defence officials as saying.
This led to camps and vehicles getting submerged. Defence officials said establishments along the valley had also been affected. A steel bridge at Singtam, known as the Indreni bridge, in Gangtok district has been completely washed away. The bridge is a very important connection over the Teesta river.
The Border Roads Organisation has launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been evacuated so far, defence officials said.