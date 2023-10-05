The toll due to flash floods in the Teesta river in Sikkim rose to 14 on Thursday and 26 persons sustained injuries, ANI reported.

The Sikkim government said that 102 persons are currently missing, including 22 Army personnel.

The flash floods were triggered by a glacial lake outburst in northern Sikkim’s Lachen valley. Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak said that the Lhonak lake breached its embankment and made its way towards the Teesta river, after which parts of the Teesta basin reported a rise in water levels.

Over 3,000 tourists are feared to be trapped in Sikkim currently. The chief secretary also said that 12 to 14 workers who were in the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang were still stranded in tunnels, according to ANI.

The state government said that the floods have been declared as a disaster under the Disaster Management Act..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation on Wednesday and assured all possible support to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. “I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2023

The National Crisis Management Committee has also reviewed the situation. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said that additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force may be deployed to restore road connectivity, and telecom and power services.

Currently, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been pressed into service and the state government has asked for three extra platoons.