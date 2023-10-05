The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned actor Ranbir Kapoor in connection with an illegal online betting app case, The Indian Express reported.

The actor has been told to appear before the agency on October 6.

Kapoor allegedly promoted the Mahadev Online Book betting app and is suspected to have received money in cash, an official said. Online betting and gambling are illegal in India.

“We have sent him a summon,” the newspaper quoted an unidentified official as saying. “We have also reached out to him and informed him about it.”

The app reportedly enables illegal betting in live games such as poker, cricket, tennis and football as well as on elections in India.

The agency initiated an investigation earlier this year and arrested four persons — brothers Sunil Dammani and Anil Dammani, Assistant Sub-Inspector Chandra Bhushan Verma and Satish Chandrakar – from Raipur, Chhattisgarh in August. Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, the two main promoters of the app, are wanted in connection with the case.

So far, the Enforcement Directorate has reportedly searched 39 locations across Raipur, Bhopal, Kolkata and Mumbai and seized illegal assets worth Rs 417 crore. The agency reportedly suspects the total scale of the alleged crime to be Rs 5,000 crore.

The alleged perpetrators reportedly caught the agency’s attention after expenses amounting to Rs 200 crore for a wedding held in the United Arab Emirates this February were paid entirely in cash.