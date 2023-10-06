NewsClick is accused of conspiring “to disrupt sovereignty and territorial integrity of India” by accepting illegal foreign funds over five years, according to a first information report made public on Friday.

The news organisation’s editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakraborty were arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday. They have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the country’s anti-terror law.

The FIR, registered in August and released today on the order of a Delhi court, alleges that NewsClick received money from a network of nonprofits linked to American businessman Neville Roy Singham to spread Chinese propaganda.

It alleges that one of the shareholders in NewsClick, Gautam Navlakha, is involved in “anti-Indian and unlawful activities such as actively supporting banned Naxal organisations and having anti-national nexus with Gulam Nabi Fai, an agent of Pakistan’s ISI”. Navlakha is under house arrest in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The FIR also alleges that an email between Purkayastha, a company owned by Singham called StarStream and some of its Chinese employees shows their intention to peddle a narrative that Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are disputed territories.

“Their attempts to tinker with the northern borders of India and to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as not parts of India in maps amount to an act intended towards undermining the unity and territorial integrity of India,” it states.

NewsClick, whose office was sealed after raids on Tuesday, has maintained that it does not take directions from Singham about the content published on its website. The news organisation has argued that the case filed against it under the anti-terror law shows the Indian government’s intent to treat criticism as sedition or “anti-national” propaganda.