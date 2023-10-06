The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in the country as well as for promoting human rights and freedom for all.

The jury said that the Iranian government has arrested Mohammadi 13 times, convicted her five times and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

The jury said that it wants to also recognise “the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against the [Iranian] theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women”.

Mohammadi was selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and will receive about Rs 8.2 crore.

In 2022, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties for promoting “the right to criticise power” and protecting citizen’s fundamental rights.

This year, Nobel winners in physics, medicine, chemistry and literature were announced earlier this week.

The Nobel Prize in Economics will be announced on October 9. The prizes will be handed out to the winners on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.