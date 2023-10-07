Palestinian militants on Saturday infiltrated parts of southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country, in an attack that marked the beginning of an armed operation, the Associated Press reported.

In response, Israeli defence forces declared a state of readiness for war and began striking targets in Gaza.

Mohammed Al-Deif, a senior commander of Palestinian militant group Hamas, announced the start of the surprise attack. He said the attack had been launched in response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque and the siege on Gaza.

Al-Deif urged Arab and Islamic people to help “free al-Aqsa”, referring to the mosque in Jerusalem that Israeli security forces had raided in April 2022.

“If you have a gun, get it out,” the Hamas commander said, according to CNN. “This is the time to use it – get out with trucks, cars, axes. Today the best and most honorable history starts.”

Visuals on social media showed buildings and streets destroyed by rockets in Israel.

Hamas claims to have fired 5,000 rockets towards Israel over the course of two hours



One woman died and at least 15 were injured in the attacks, Israel’s rescue authority said.

The Israel Defense Forces said that Hamas would “face the consequences and responsibility” for its attack.

“In the last hour, the Hamas terrorist organization has begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations,” it said, according to CNN. “Civilians in the southern and central areas are required to stay next to shelters, and in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, inside shelters.”