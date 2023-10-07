The United Nations Human Rights office on Friday urged Indian authorities to protect Manipuri activist Babloo Loitongbam and his family after members of radical Meitei organisations Meitei Leepun and Arambai Tengol attacked his home on Thursday.

The internationally acclaimed activist has been critical of the two Meitei organisations accused of fanning violence against Kukis. The northeastern state has been marred by ethnic violence between Meiteis and the Kukis since May 3.

Since the conflict broke out, Loitongbam has been demanding that Chief Minister N Biren Singh resign from his post.

“We are alarmed by threats to human rights defender Babloo Loitongbam by Meitei Leepun & Arambai Tengol groups in Manipur for speaking out on inter-communal violence since May,” the UN Human Rights said in a tweet on Friday. “We urge authorities to protect him, his family & home, & hold perpetrators accountable.”

Thursday’s attack came after he claimed in an interview that no church is standing in Imphal valley due to the conflict.

In an interview with NewsClick, the activist alleged that the Meitei Leepun and the Aarambai Tenggol have “injected” militancy into the minds of people. “They have articulation like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” Loitongbam said. “Not a single church stands in the valley now. All churches are being destroyed.”