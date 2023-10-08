The toll from a series of earthquakes in western Afghanistan rose to over 2,000 on Sunday, a Taliban spokesperson told Reuters.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday jolted several villages about 40 kilometres from the city of Herat. This was followed by eight strong aftershocks.

Mullah Janan Sayeeq, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Disasters, said that 2,053 people have died and 9,240 are injured.

A horrifying earthquake in Afghanistan’s Herat province destroyed this village entirely. pic.twitter.com/QFDTSrDRDQ — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) October 8, 2023

Deputy government spokesperson Bilal Karimi told AFP that the “casualties are practically very high” as rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins.

“In the very first shake, all the houses collapsed,” a man identified as Bashir Ahmad told the news agency. “Those who were inside the houses were buried. There are families we have heard no news from.”

The IRC is conducting a needs assessment with other NGOs following the devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake west of Herat, Afghanistan, on Saturday. Hundreds are feared dead and more than 1,000 injured. pic.twitter.com/UQ3z6PDAA4 — IRC - International Rescue Committee (@RESCUEorg) October 7, 2023

According to the World Health Organization, over 600 houses have been destroyed or partially damaged in at least 12 villages in Herat. The city is home to an estimated 19 lakh people.

In June 2022, a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people and left tens of thousands homeless.