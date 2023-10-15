A Manipur court has issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest of Pramot Singh, the chief of Meitei group Meitei Leepun, The Hindu reported on Saturday.

The chief judicial magistrate of Churachandpur district has passed orders to produce Singh in a case registered against him by the police in June for allegedly promoting enmity between communities and making statements prejudicial to national integration. Singh has been accused of making several inflammatory statements against the Kuki community in interviews and social media posts.

The warrant had been issued on October 9 after the Churachandpur Police said that they have not been able to go Imphal West to take custody of Singh, according to The Hindu. Churachandpur is a Kuki dominated district, while mostly Meiteis live in Imphal West.

The Churachandpur Police have said that they had requested the force in Imphal West Police to take actions against Singh, but did not receive any response, according to The Sangai Express.A request to search Singh’s house and a notice sent to him under the Code of Criminal Procedure also went unanswered, the Churachandpur Police have said.

The Meitei Leepun was in the news last week after members from the outfit and another radical Meitei group, the Arambai Tengol, attacked the home of activist Babloo Loitongbam. The activist had been calling for the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh since the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis broke out on May 3.

Over 200 people have been killed since the ethnic clashes started. Nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.