A Muslim cleric was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur on Saturday for posting content in support of Palestine on social media, reported The Indian Express. The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Suhail Ansari.

The police on Friday booked Ansari and another cleric named Atif Chowdhary under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) in the case. The police are conducting raids to take Chowdhary into custody.

A doctor identified as Parmendra Maheshwari has also been booked in Bareilly for allegedly making objectionable comments against Muslims on WhatsApp after the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

Maheshwari has been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). He has not been arrested yet.

This comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to take strict actions against those indulging in activities that are “contrary to the views of government of India”.

“The chief minister ordered that be it on social media or any religious place, no controversial statement should be issued by anyone, and if someone makes a malicious attempt to do so, then strict action should be taken against them immediately,” a government spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

On October 9, four students of the Aligarh Muslim University were booked for taking out a march on the campus in support of Palestine. They were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 A (promoting enmity among different groups),188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) and 505 (statements conducting to public mischief).

India’s stance on Israel-Hamas war

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated its longstanding position supporting the establishment of an independent Palestine. The Indian government also said that the cross-border assault by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel was a “terrorist attack”.

“There must be resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

On October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that he was “deeply shocked” by the Hamas “terrorist” attack.

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023

In another post on X on October 10, the prime minister said that the people of India “firmly stand with Israel”.

I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2023

At least 2,329 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis have been killed since October 7 when Hamas, which runs Gaza, launched a multi-pronged attack on Israel. In response, Israel declared a siege on Gaza and launched a series of airstrikes. It also stopped water, fuel and power supplies to Gaza.