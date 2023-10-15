Heavy rainfall battered several parts of Kerala on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in many parts, PTI reported.

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert in 12 out of the 14 districts of the state, signifying bad weather conditions and the probability of the situation becoming worse.

In Thiruvananthapuram, large swathes of the district were hit by power outages, The Hindu reported. The road leading to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was flooded with vehicles stuck in water.

Water entered hundreds of homes in Technopark colony in Kazhakootam, a suburban area in the district, according to PTI. Videos showed officials evacuating people from homes in inflatable boats.

People stranded in an apartment building in Kulathoor, Kazhakkoottam, in Trivandrum being rescued by Kerala Fire and Rescue Services team and police.

The compound wall of a house collapsed in Sreekaryam but no casualties have been reported.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who visited the flooded areas, since that rainfall since Saturday night has created an “unusual situation” in Thiruvananthapuram. He added that rising sea levels was worsening the crisis.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that 17 relief camps are functional in the state and 572 people are presently sheltered there.