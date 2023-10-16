The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted for lack of evidence Surender Koli and Maninder Singh Pandher, who were sentenced to death in the 2006 Nithari rape and murder case, reported PTI.

While Koli has been acquitted in 12 cases concerning rape and murder, Pandher has been acquitted in two. Both of them were sentenced to death by a trial court.

On Monday, a bench of Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi said that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, reported the Hindustan Times.

The case pertains to rape and murder of children. In December 2006, body parts of children and young adults were traced to Pandher’s house in Noida’s Nithari village. Later, the police also discovered 19 skeletons at the house.

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case and alleged that Pandher’s domestic help, Koli, had been raping and killing the women, often minors, even eating their body parts, and, in one case, cooking them.

The CBI had registered 16 cases and accused Koli in all of them of murder, abduction, rape and destruction of evidence. The investigating agency also named Pandher in one of the cases for immoral trafficking, reported Live Law.