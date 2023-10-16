Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about Israel but not Manipur, said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday in poll-bound Mizoram, reported PTI.

Assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held on November 7.

“I went to Manipur and could not believe what I saw there,” said Gandhi in Aizawl. “They have destroyed the idea of Manipur, it has become two states. People have died, and women have been killed. I fail to understand why the prime minister did not visit Manipur.”

The Wayanad MP stated that the national media is also giving more importance to the Israel-Hamas war than the conflict in Manipur, which broke out on May 3. He said minority groups across the country were feeling uncomfortable as well as those belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes.

“Manipur is just a symptom of problems,” said Gandhi. “You can see the same symptoms across India.”

He also criticised the ruling Mizo National Front for failing to bring development to the state as well as for the lack of jobs, reported ThePrint. Gandhi said that the youth of Mizoram are abusing drugs because they do not have any employment opportunities and are faced with unsure future.

What is happening in Israel and Manipur?

On October 7, Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a multi-pronged attack on Israel. In response, Israel declared a siege on Gaza and launched a series of airstrikes. It also stopped water, fuel and power supplies to Gaza. So far, nearly 2,329 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

On the same day, Modi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that he was “deeply shocked” by the Hamas “terrorist” attack.

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023

In another post on October 10, he said that the people of India “firmly stand with Israel”.

I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2023

In Manipur, ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities has resulted in the deaths of over 200 people since early May. Nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.

The prime minister was criticised for not making a statement about the conflict till July 20, when he said outside Parliament: “The Manipur incident that has surfaced is shameful for any civilised society.”

He was referring to an incident in Manipur of two Kuki women being assaulted and paraded naked by a mob.