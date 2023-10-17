The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to allow same-sex marriages in India, saying that it must be decided by Parliament and that there is no unqualified right to marriage.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delivered its verdict in response to a series of pleas seeking legal backing for same-sex marriages. The bench, which also comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, heard arguments in the case between April and May and reserved its judgement on May 11.

In his order, Justice Chandrachud held that the court can neither strike down nor read words into the Special Marriage Act to include same-sex couples within the ambit of the 1954 law. He left the task of deciding whether same-sex marriages should be given legal status to Parliament.

“If we hold Section 4 of the Special Marriage Act as unconstitutional, it will take the country to the pre-Independence era,” Justice Chandrachud said. “If words are substituted by the court, it will amount to entering into the domain of the legislature.”

He recorded a statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre will form a committee to decide the rights and entitlements of persons in queer unions.

The chief justice directed the Central and state governments to ensure that queer community is not discriminated against because of their identity. He also directed the authorities to sensitise the public about queer rights, to create a hotline for the queer community, to create safe houses for queer couples and to ensure inter-sex children are not forced to undergo operations.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Chandrachud said that homosexuality or queerness is not an urban concept or restricted to the upper classes of society. “People may be queer regardless of whether they are from small towns, urban or semi-urban areas,” he said. “It will be a mistake to conflate the urban with the elite.”

Justice Chandrachud also noted that the institution of marriage has “undergone a sea of change” and it is not static.

“All persons, including queer persons, have the right to judge the moral quality of their lives,” he said. “The meaning of liberty is the ability to be who one wishes to be.”

Speaking about adoption rights in the country, Justice Chandrachud remarked that there is no evidence to show that children are safe only with married heterosexual parents. “Marriage alone does not give stability to a household,” he added.

He held that adoption rules are violative of Article 15 of the Constitution and discriminatory to the queer community. Unmarried couples, including queer couples, can jointly adopt a child, the court ruled.

Justice Kaul agreed with the chief justice’s opinion, saying that same-sex relationships had been recognised from antiquity, not just in terms of sexual activities but as relationships that fostered love, emotional support and mutual care.

“Let us preserve the autonomy so long as it does not impinge on others’ rights,” he observed.

He also said that the State must ensure that queer couples did not face discrimination in accessing basic needs.

Disagreeing with Justice Bhat, the judge also said that the Special Marriage Act is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

But he added, “There are interpretative limitations in including homosexual unions in it. As rightly pointed out by the SG, tinkering with the SMA can have a cascading effect.”

Petitioners’ case

The petitioners had argued that the country’s marriage laws are discriminatory against the LGBTQIA+ community and infringe on their fundamental right to dignity and privacy. They had thus sought legal recognition for same-sex marriages by amending the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The constitution bench had said that it would not go into personal laws governing marriages and that the notion of a man and a woman, as referred to in the Special Marriage Act, is not “an absolute based on genitals”.

The court had also asked the Union government in April whether social welfare benefits such as opening joint bank accounts, insurance, nominating life partner in provident funds, gratuity and pension schemes could be extended to same-sex couples without going into the question of legal sanction for such marriages.

Centre’s stand

The Centre had opposed the petitions, arguing that same-sex marriages are not compatible with the Indian idea of a family and that the demands for their legal recognition represent “urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance”. It also contended that making laws around marriage is the prerogative of the legislative wing and the judiciary should not intervene.

Instead, the Centre had proposed setting up a committee to address “human concerns” of same-sex couples without legally recognising their relationship as a marriage.

The government had also told the court that seven state governments had responded on the matter, with three of them – Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Rajasthan – having opposed giving legal endorsement to same-sex marriages. The four other states said they will need more time to examine the issue.

