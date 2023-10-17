The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to legalise same-sex marriages in India, saying that amending the law was the job of the legislature.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delivered its verdict in response to a batch of pleas seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages. The bench, which also included Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, delivered four separate judgements.

The court endorsed a government proposal to form a committee to consider bestowing certain rights and benefits to same-sex couples.

Here are the top quotes from the SC order: