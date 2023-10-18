A massive blast at a Gaza City hospital left hundreds of people dead on Tuesday, leading to widespread criticism and protests in West Asia, Reuters reported.

While the authorities in Gaza said that an Israeli air strike caused the explosion, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

The blast took place at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital.

A civil defence chief in Gaza said that 300 persons were killed in the attack. However, the region’s health ministry put the number of fatalities at around 500. The toll was by far the highest in a single incident in Gaza during the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The health ministry said on Wednesday that rescue workers were still pulling out bodies from the rubble.

Videos from the hospital showed a fire engulfing the building and the surrounding grounds strewn with bodies, according to the Associated Press.

Dear world,



Israel just bombed a Christian hospital in Gaza and murdered over 500 Palestinian civilians. White phosphorus chemical bombs confirmed by human rights watch was not enough to open your eyes. Over 1000 dead children wasn’t enough. Will you open your eyes and act now? pic.twitter.com/hSoUVJ40eD — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) October 17, 2023

The Palestinian Authority’s health minister Mai Alkaila accused Israel of carrying out a massacre at the hospital. Islamic Jihad denied Netanyahu’s claims about its involvement and accused Israel of “trying hard to evade responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed”.

The Israeli prime minister cited “intelligence from multiple sources” to assert that a failed rocket launch by the militant group led to the blast at the hospital.

“An analysis of IDF [Israel Defense Forces] operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit,” he claimed.

An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.



Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 17, 2023

In other parts of Gaza, airstrikes killed dozens of civilians and at least one senior member of Hamas, according to AP.

Richard Hecht, Israel’s military spokesperson, said that the country was preparing for the next stages of war. “We haven’t said what they will be,” he said. “Everybody’s talking about a ground offensive. It might be something different.”

Protests erupted against the air strike in a number of major cities across the Middle East and North Africa region, some devolving into confrontations with security forces.

🇮🇱🇯🇴 MASSIVE PROTEST in Jordan after the bombing of the Gaza Hospital! pic.twitter.com/qtY4Fw94L8 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 17, 2023

Residents of Kuwait gathered to protest against the attack on a hospital in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/kBbGyMNGje — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 17, 2023

On October 13, Israel had ordered civilians in Gaza to evacuate and only return when the military makes another announcement allowing them back. This came six days after Hamas, which runs Gaza, launched a multi-pronged attack. In response, Israel declared a siege on Gaza and launched a series of airstrikes. It also stopped water, fuel and power supplies to Gaza.

At least 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since the war broke out, while the toll on the Israeli side stood at 1,300.

Biden’s summit with Arab leaders cancelled

Amid mounting anger over the deaths at the Gaza City Hospital, Jordan’s foreign minister said his country has canceled a summit slated for Wednesday in the capital city of Amman. During the summit, United States President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

An unidentified White House official said that Biden would only travel to Israel and postpone his visit to Jordan, AP reported.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that his country would host the summit only when everyone agreed on a common purpose to “stop the war, respect the humanity of the Palestinians and deliver the aid they deserve”.

For several decades, the United States has strongly supported Israel’s stand in the conflict and has extended military assistance to it.

On October 10, Biden reiterated his country’s stance as he said: “The United States has Israel’s back. We will make sure the Jewish and democratic State of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow, as we always have.”

Biden also said that Hamas “does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination” and that the group uses Palestinian civilians as human shields.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah called for a “day of rage” on Wednesday to condemn the attack on the hospital. “Move immediately to streets and squares to express intense anger,” the ally of Hamas said in a statement.