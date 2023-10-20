Opposition parties on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “self-obsession” after the government said that a new rapid train travel system will be known as Namo Bharat.

The Union government announced the name for the Regional Rapid Transit System on Thursday. On Friday morning, Modi inaugurated a Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor as part of the system.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has long used the name “Namo”, an acronym for “Narendra Modi”, during election campaigns. Modi’s official mobile application is called the “NaMo App”. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had sponsored a channel NaMo TV.

“After Namo stadium now Namo trains,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a social media post. “There is simply no limit to his self-obsession.”

Ramesh was referring to the cricket stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad named after Modi.

Another Congress leader, Pawan Khera, said, “Why even put Bharat? Just change the name of the country to Namo and be done with it.”

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale said that Modi’s “fear of losing” the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and “his desperation to try anything is now getting amusing”. “Insecure megalomaniac clutching at straws ahead of his impending election defeat by INDIA [bloc],” Gokhale said on Thursday.