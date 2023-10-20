The Centre on Thursday rolled back its plan to impose restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers, reported The Indian Express.

The government had announced its decision to impose the restrictions in a notification on August 3. and said that the import of these items will only be allowed after obtaining a licence.

A senior government official had told The Indian Express that the decision was taken to push electronics sector companies to manufacture locally in India. The move was also seen as an attempt to restrict supplies from China.

Rolling back the decision, the Centre said on Thursday that it will instead introduce a system monitor the shipment of these products.

Under the system, Information Technology hardware companies will be required to register and disclose data related to their imports, including the countries from which they import, among other details.

The import management system will come into effect from November 1. The government will not reject any import requests and will use the data for monitoring, The Indian Express reported citing unidentified officials.

The decision comes after the United States, Taiwan and South Korea raised concerns about India’s move to restrict imports at the World Trade Organisation Committee on Market Access meeting on Monday, reported The Indian Express.

The US said that the decision will impact the trade of these products, including the country’s exports to India. It also said that the decision is creating uncertainty for exporters. South Korea said that the move would create unnecessary trade barriers and asked India to reconsider the decision.

Under the new system, companies in the denied entity list, including firms that have not fulfilled or defaulted export obligations or have Directorate of Revenue Intelligence cases against them, will not get authorisation, Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi told The Indian Express.